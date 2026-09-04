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'STANK B*TCH': Wab Kinew’s explicit rap video resurfaces amid political double-standard debate

A music video featuring Manitoba NDP Premier Wab Kinew performing a song filled with sexually explicit lyrics has resurfaced online, just days after similar material prompted Nova Scotia’s energy minister to resign his post.
A music video featuring Manitoba NDP Premier Wab Kinew performing a song filled with sexually explicit lyrics has resurfaced online, just days after similar material prompted Nova Scotia’s energy minister to resign his post.WS Canva/ChatGPT AI
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Canadian Coalition For Firearms Rights
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