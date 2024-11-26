Starbuck claims another victory as Walmart reverses woke policies

Walmart, America's number one employer, is supposedly ending its DEI policies thanks to pressure from American conservative activist Robby Starbuck. In a social media post with 2.4 million views, Starbuck said he told Walmart executives he would throw his significant social media influence behind a story on woke culture at the company. "Walmart became aware of our investigation and reached out to me," said Starbuck. "This was critical, and honestly turned out pretty fantastic for everybody involved. In my opinion, we were able to have frank conversations with Walmart.".Walmart joins Ford, John Deere, Toyota and other big companies in eliminating DEI programs, said Fox News.Walmart is said to have committed to significant change. The nearly $1 trillion company will no longer participate in a Corporate Equality Index that is said to enable DEI. The company, it is said, will monitor the Walmart marketplace to identify and remove inappropriate sexual and transgender products marketed to children.The company will review all funding of Pride, and other events, to avoid funding inappropriate sexualized content targeting kids. Walmart, it is said, will not extend the Racial Equity Center which was established in 2020 as a special five–year initiative. Walmart will evaluate supplier diversity programs and ensure they do not provide preferential treatment and benefits to suppliers based on diversity. "I am simply advocating for corporate neutrality," wrote Starbuck on X. "I believe that is the future, because I understand there are people in this country who do not agree with my politics, so it would not be fair of me to force my politics on them the same way that I am not okay with left wing policies being forced on me and people like me via things like DEI. After various conversations I am very proud to report to you guys that Walmart has decided on making some changes."Also, Walmart is said to be canceling hiring quotas. Financing eligibility will no longer be based on providing demographic data. Walmart, it is said, will discontinue racial equity training through the Racial Equity Institute. The company will discontinue the use of DEI as a term while preserving a respectful workplace. "This won’t just have a massive effect for their employees who will have a neutral workplace without feeling that divisive issues are being injected but it will also extend to their many suppliers," wrote Starbuck."I have to give their executives major credit because this will send shockwaves throughout corporate America. This is the biggest win yet for our movement to end wokeness in corporate America."