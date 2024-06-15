State of local emergency declared in Calgary as city tackles water crisis

The City of Calgary has declared a State of Local Emergency in response to a water feeder main break that has impacted the city's water supply. The declaration, made at 8 a.m. on Saturday, aims to ensure a swift and safe restoration of the water feeder main.According to Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek, the decision was made to prepare for all eventualities and to demonstrate the city's commitment to addressing the critical water situation. The Government of Alberta has endorsed the approach and offered its support.A major water main break last week incured major water and traffic problems and now there's no end in sight to the end of restrictions — which puts the Calgary Stampede into play as it kicks off July 5."Following further investigation of our water feedermain, significant additional damage has been found and other sections of the pipe now also need to be repaired. This will result in a lengthier delay in returning Calgarians to normal water service than was anticipated, as with the extensive damage repairs are now estimated to take an additional three to five weeks to complete," said Calgary Emergency Management Agency Chief Sue Henry on Friday.The city has decided to fix the locations of concern along the line while the pipe is bare and dry. Fixing the initially identified problem without addressing these other trouble spots carries a high risk of another major rupture and potential impacts to public safety, it said.Henry emphasized that the declaration enables more coordinated action and indicates an aggressive approach to restoring full water service as soon as possible. Minister of Municipal Affairs Ric McIver issued the following statement on the state of local emergency in Calgary:“Alberta’s government supports the City of Calgary in its decision to declare a state of local emergency as this step signifies the critical state of Calgary’s water infrastructure and the work that must happen expeditiously in order to return to normal. A local state of emergency allows the city to swiftly procure materials and coordinate action for the repair."“Alberta’s government remains in regular communication with the city through the Calgary Emergency Management Agency (CEMA), Alberta Emergency Management Agency (AEMA), and directly with the mayor’s office and we support the city in any way that is needed.”Conserving water remains crucial, and citizens, businesses, and partners are urged to continue their efforts until regular service is restored.