News

State of local emergency declared in Calgary as city tackles water crisis

Jyoti Gondek offered an update on the water main break affecting Calgary's water usage.
Jyoti Gondek offered an update on the water main break affecting Calgary's water usage. Courtesy City of Calgary/YouTube
Loading content, please wait...
Yyc
Calgary
Jyoti Gondek
Yyccc
Water Main Break
Sue Henry

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news