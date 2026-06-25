Statistics Canada declines comment over employee's anti-Israel social media posts

Statistics Canada is refusing to comment on anti-Israel social media posts made by a Vancouver-based employee, citing privacy rules surrounding internal personnel matters.Blacklock's Reporter says the agency confirmed it is aware of allegations involving one of its employees but would not say whether any disciplinary action or internal investigation is underway."We do not comment on specific cases including internal investigations," Statistics Canada spokesperson Jasmine Edmond said.Edmond added that the agency expects employees to follow the federal public service's code of conduct."Statistics Canada expects all employees to adhere to the Code of Values and Ethics of the Public Service," she said. "We take any allegations against our employees very seriously."The employee, identified as Christina DiEdoardo, describes herself on LinkedIn as a Statistics Canada crew leader based in Vancouver.According to posts archived by Leviathan, an independent social media account that tracks alleged "antisemitic" content online, DiEdoardo published numerous posts condemning Israel, accusing the country of genocide and criticizing Canadian political leaders.Among the posts highlighted were comments describing Hamas' use of motorized paragliders during the Oct. 7, 2023 terrorist attack as "a genius idea."In another post, DiEdoardo wrote: "Maybe if Israelis got the f—k out of Palestine nobody would be stabbing them?"She also referred to Israel as a "genocidal state," accused "Zionist criminals" of controlling Canadian politicians and suggested Prime Minister Mark Carney and Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand could one day face prosecution before the International Criminal Court alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu..DiEdoardo also targeted Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, describing him as "crazy" and writing that "the entire nation should be running against Poilievre."The controversy comes as the Treasury Board has instructed federal public servants to exercise caution when using personal social media accounts.In guidance issued in 2025, the federal government warned that disclaimers or anonymous accounts do not eliminate the possibility that employees' views could be associated with the public service."Posts from senior leaders and authority figures should be held to a very high standard because they could have greater influence," the guidance states.The policy advises employees to consider whether their online comments express opinions about government policies or political issues that could cause a reasonable person to question their ability to perform their duties in a non-partisan and impartial manner."We should be careful when publicly critiquing, positively or negatively, the government of the day or any political party's policies or positions," the guidance says.Among DiEdoardo's other posts were comparisons between denying what she described as "the Gaza genocide" and denying the Holocaust or residential schools, as well as calls to "evict the Zionists."Responding to another user following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, when Israel was described as appearing "in total shock and disarray," DiEdoardo replied: "And the walls came tumbling down :)."Statistics Canada did not respond to questions about whether the employee remains in her position or whether any review of the posts is ongoing.