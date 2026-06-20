Statistics Canada updates inflation calculator to reflect rising insurance and food costs

Statistics Canada is overhauling the spending formula behind Canada’s inflation rate, giving greater weight to rising costs such as auto insurance, used vehicles and groceries while reducing the influence of items Canadians are buying less frequently, including books, cigarettes and travel tours.Blacklock's Reporter says the changes, which take effect June 22, are intended to ensure the Consumer Price Index (CPI) more accurately reflects how Canadians are currently spending their money as household budgets continue to shift.“Basket weights must reflect how Canadians are spending their money,” Statistics Canada said in a report outlining the revisions.The CPI measures changes in the price of hundreds of goods and services that make up a typical household spending basket and is one of the country's most closely watched economic indicators.Under the revised formula, transportation-related costs such as auto insurance and used vehicle prices will carry more influence in calculating inflation. The agency is also increasing the weight assigned to items such as eggs, clothing and footwear.At the same time, Statistics Canada is reducing the impact of several categories that now account for a smaller share of household spending.Mortgage interest costs will receive less weight following a series of Bank of Canada rate cuts in 2025. Analysts also cited the suspension of the federal consumer carbon tax, along with declining spending on alcohol, cigarettes, books and organized travel packages.“Each good or service in the basket is assigned a weight that is proportional to its share of expenditures by Canadian households,” Statistics Canada wrote in its Analysis of the 2026 Consumer Price Index.“The larger the basket weight, the more a price change of a given good or service will impact the headline Consumer Price Index.”.The agency noted that housing costs have a much greater effect on inflation than smaller household purchases because Canadians spend a larger share of their income on rent and housing-related expenses.“For instance, Canadians on average spend a much larger share of their total expenditure on rent than on apples,” analysts wrote. “As a result, a 10% increase in rent will have a greater impact on the all-items Index than an equivalent increase in the price of apples.”Statistics Canada has tracked changes in the cost of living for more than a century, with inflation data dating back to 1914. The CPI basket is typically updated every two years to reflect changing consumer habits.The basket has evolved significantly over time as products enter and leave the marketplace.Cannabis was added to the inflation calculation in 2019 following the legalization of recreational marijuana. Gaming consoles were added in 2021 and air fryers joined the basket in 2023.Other products have disappeared entirely. DVD players were removed in 2023 as streaming services replaced physical media. Video rentals were dropped in 2015, while camera film rolls were removed in 2013.“Spending patterns change,” Statistics Canada wrote in an earlier analysis. “New products and services are introduced to the market and existing ones may be modified or become obsolete.”The agency said regular updates are necessary to ensure Canada's official inflation measure continues to reflect how Canadians actually spend their money.