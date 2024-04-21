StatsCan announces new census questions on relationship dynamics

Statistics Canada has revealed the upcoming census will incorporate new questions focusing on "couple relationships" outside of marriage and common law, marking a significant expansion of data collection efforts.Blacklock's Reporter says this follows the inclusion of questions on "gender diversity" in the previous census.According to the 2026 Census of Population Content Consultation Report, StatsCan aims to continually enhance the quality of data collected in the census to meet the evolving needs of the country. The report emphasized the importance of reliable census data for informing key policy decisions and planning services essential for employment, education and healthcare.Historically, the census has collected data on Canadians' marital status since its inception in 1871. However, the forthcoming census in 2026 will introduce new terminology and questions to better capture the diverse landscape of "couple relationships" in Canada, including those outside of traditional marriage and common law arrangements.The decision to revise the terminology and introduce a "couple relationships" module stemmed from a qualitative testing conducted in 2023, aimed at enhancing response options and accommodating the increasingly diverse conjugal situations prevalent in Canadian society.The proposed questions will undergo testing this year with 198,000 households before final recommendations are made to the cabinet for inclusion in the 2026 national census.StatsCan highlighted the rewriting of terms surrounding "family dynamics" as one of the most notable changes in the upcoming census. Alongside questions on couple relationships, proposed changes include inquiries into general health, unpaid child care, commuting time to work and individuals with two residences, including children in joint custody or students living elsewhere while studying.In addition to these changes, the census will continue to address information gaps and provide insights into gender diversity, building on previous efforts to include questions on "sex at birth" and orientation.