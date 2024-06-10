StatsCan: One-third of Canadians will be foreign-born by 2041

A briefing note from Statistics Canada says based on current immigration trends, “one in three” Canadian residents will foreign-born come 2041, per Blacklock’s Reporter. Canadian-born residents would become a minority in Toronto, the February 7 brief said. Currently foreign-born residents account for 23% of Canada’s population, which the brief notes is “by far the highest of the G7 countries.” By comparison, only 14% of US residents are foreign-born. “The non-permanent resident population living in Canada was estimated at 2,511,437 people, more than the total indigenous population of Canada,” it states. “The increase in the number of non-permanent residents was mainly due to an increase in the number of work and study permit holders.”The figure included 471,550 landed immigrants, another 766,520 temporary foreign workers and more than a million foreign students, according to Department of Immigration data."Projections suggest this proportion could reach 32% by 2041 or one in three Canadians,” wrote StatsCan analysts. Two-thirds of all immigrants in Canada presently cluster in five cities: Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto and Montréal.“As a result there are greater differences in the growth and composition of these cities,” analysts wrote. “For example more than 50% of the population living in the Toronto census metropolitan area in 2041 could be foreign born compared with about 10% in areas outside census metropolitan areas in Canada.”MPs have demanded a review of immigration policy. The House of Commons on February 12 by a 173 to 150 vote passed a Bloc Québécois motion to revise the Trudeau Liberals’ ambitious quotas.Immigration Minister Marc Miller opposed the motion. “There is no doubt that we have made a conscious decision to be an open country and a country that needs to grow,” Miller said in a March 27 interview with U.S. National Public Radio.The Statistics Canada document said 2022 was “the first time” in Canadian history that temporary foreign residents — students and migrant labour — outnumbered landed immigrants. “Canada’s population growth in the first nine months of 2023, an increase of 1,030,378 people, exceeded the total growth for any other full-year period since Confederation in 1867,” wrote StatsCan analysts. The Department of Immigration in 2023 research found Canadians in focus group studies were uneasy with the current policy. Some of the responses from participants are as follows: “It is too much, too fast.” “We’re in this housing crisis.”“The education system and health system are already under a great deal of stress.”“People are living on the street because there’s no housing. We need to get our own house in order before we welcome anybody else in.”