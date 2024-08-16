StatsCan report indicates 23% of Canadians expect to use the food bank this fall

A report from Statistics Canada warns nearly a quarter of Canadians are so hard up they expect to eat at the food bank this fall, with 35% Canadians “stressed” about money. The rate was higher than reported in Canadian Social Surveys during the pandemic, per Blacklock’s Reporter. “Findings from the current analysis show certain groups are experiencing greater financial strain due to rising prices including those with lower incomes, younger adults, households with children and persons with disability,” wrote federal analysts.Findings from federal questionnaires showed 23% of Canadians surveyed said they were “likely to obtain food or meals from community organizations in the next six months.” The rate in 2021 was 20%.Reliance on food banks was even higher among low income households, with 42% of poorer householders saying they were likely to use a food bank this fall. “When asked about financial related stress, more than one third of Canadians, 35%, described most days as ‘quite a bit’ or ‘extremely stressful’ due to financial issues,” wrote StatsCan.Families with young children were most stressed, said the report. “Over half of households with children, 55%, reported rising prices were greatly affecting their ability to meet day to day expenses,” wrote analysts.The latest results from StatsCan Social Surveys follow 2023 testimony at the Commons Agriculture Committee indicating even full time workers were using food banks. “Things are upside down,” testified Neil Hetherington, CEO of the Daily Bread Food Bank of Toronto, largest in the nation.“It does not make sense that unemployment is as low as it is and food bank usage is as high as it is,” testified Hetherington.“This is the very first time in the 40 years food banks have been in Canada that we have seen unemployment so low and food bank usage at the rates we are seeing right now.”“What is new is we are now seeing individuals who are working full time having to make use of food banks. In fact that number has risen to about one third of food bank clients having full time employment.”Lori Nikkel, CEO of Second Harvest Canada of Etobicoke, ON, said food banks were a necessity. “I cannot stress enough the desperation that is being felt by Canadians across this country as people are simply trying to survive,” testified Nikkel.“They don’t have the means to make ends meet.”“Every day Canadians are forced to choose between healthy, nutritious food and other essentials like housing, heating, water and transportation. Food is a discretionary cost.”