StatsCan report shows exports up, imports down as Canadian international trade continues to grow

A new report from Statistics Canada shows that Canadian exports continue to grow as imports decline slightly but still report year-over-year growth.In August, Canadian exports grew by 2.5% while imports into Canada were down 2%.The report shows that Canadian exports have more or less grown exponentially since the middle part of 2025. However, since the start of 2026, despite imports growing as well in that timeframe, exports have outpaced imports for almost the entire year.As a result of this, Canada's trade surplus with the world grew from $787 million in July to $4.2 billion in August, marking the sixth consecutive monthly trade surplus.All sectors, with the exception of exports of metal and non-metallic mineral products, saw increases in exports in August, with energy products, consumer goods, and industrial machinery seeing the largest gains.Energy exports in particular saw a boost in August, with exports of Canadian energy up 4.7%, the first increase since April..The energy sector in particular saw big boosts to its exports, with exports of refined petroleum energy posting a massive increase of 17.4% "driven by a rise in diesel exports to Peru, the United Kingdom, the United States and the Netherlands."Crude oil exports also saw an increase of 2.1% due to higher gas prices as a result of the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, and exports of "nuclear fuel and other energy products" increased by a whopping 58.4%, mainly driven by higher shipments to the United Kingdom and Germany.Looking at other sectors, exports of electronic and electrical equipment increased 11%, and exports of consumer goods rose by 6.6% in August.A 43.3% increase in "miscellaneous goods and supplies" was mainly fuelled by an increase in export of gold and silver coins to the United States."Exports of industrial machinery, equipment and parts rose 10.1% in August, reaching their highest level since January 2025.".Looking at imports, the 2% decrease marks the first decline since January.Imports of motor vehicle parts saw the largest decline, falling 8.8% in August following an 8.35 increase in July.Imports of metal ores and non-metallic minerals dropped by 15.5%, the lowest level since November of 2025, and imports of metal ores and concentrates saw the largest decline of any sector posting a drop of 17.1%."Decreases in imports of lead and zinc ores and concentrates from Australia and Peru—and in imports of gold, silver, and platinum group metal ores and concentrates from Brazil, Peru and Mauritania—contributed the most to the decline in this product group."An interesting fact in the report is that, despite the ongoing trade war between Canada and the United States, Canadian exports to its southern neighbour have continued to grow.Exports to the United States grew by 8.1% in August, while imports from America into Canada dropped by 2.5%.As a result of this, Canada's trade surplus, a thorny issue for US President Donald Trump, almost doubled, going from a $6.1 billion surplus in July to an $11.6 billion surplus in August..This increase is likely due to the fact that the tariffs, which were implemented as a result of the breakdown in trade talks between the two countries, didn't come into effect until the end of August.As a result of this, it is likely that the report for September will show a decrease in exports from Canada to the United States and vice versa.Canada's trade with countries other than the United States dropped in August, seeing a decline of 8.5%."The largest contributors to this decline were exports to the United Kingdom (unwrought gold), the Netherlands (energy products) and France (aircraft and crude oil)."Imports from countries other than the United States also decreased in August by 1.4%.Lower imports of Saudi Arabian crude oil as well as Japanese and South Korean cars and trucks were attributed to contributing to most of this decline."Canada's trade deficit with countries other than the United States widened from $5.3 billion in July to $7.0 billion in August."