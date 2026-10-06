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StatsCan report shows exports up, imports down as Canadian international trade continues to grow

Stats Canada shows a positive August report as Canadian exports continue to grow as imports decrease across the board
Chart from Stats Canada showing the rise in Canadian exports/imports over the last five years
Chart from Stats Canada showing the rise in Canadian exports/imports over the last five yearsStatistics Canada
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Stats Canada
The Canadian economy
Canadian imports
Canada-US trade war
Canada-US trade
canadian exports
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