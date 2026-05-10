Statscan sold early hate crime report to Heritage for $72K as questions raised over omitted antisemitism data

Statistics Canada sold an advance copy of a national hate crimes report to the Department of Canadian Heritage for $72,000, granting officials early access for “feedback.” Blacklock's Reporter says the confidential agreement between Statistics Canada and Department of Canadian Heritage allowed a designated official in Heritage Minister Marc Miller’s department to review the report Police-Reported Hate Crimes In Canada prior to its public release.According to the Letter Of Agreement, the review was intended to provide feedback on “fact or presentation,” though the department was also invited to offer input on the “design and content” of statistical tables.Statistics Canada spokesperson Jasmine Emond said the document was tightly controlled and not broadly distributed, emphasizing that only one contact was authorized to review the draft under strict confidentiality rules.The agency has denied any political interference in the report, which was released March 30 and stated that hate crimes in Canada remained stable overall.However, the published report did not highlight that Jewish Canadians were the most targeted group by police-reported hate crimes, with 920 incidents recorded. That figure exceeded incidents targeting black Canadians (873), Arabs and Asians (816), sexual minority individuals (658), Muslims (229), Catholics (61), and indigenous Canadians (59), despite Jews representing less than 1% of the population.Internal records show Statistics Canada considered the report a high-profile release. A staff memo described it as a “highly anticipated” publication used by law enforcement, policymakers, non-governmental organizations and media, as well as international bodies including the United Nations..The memo noted the data plays a role in shaping criminal justice policy and informing public debate on hate-motivated offences.Separate records indicate the Department of Canadian Heritage was actively monitoring online discourse related to the Israel-Hamas conflict at the time. A June 19, 2024 memo referenced tracking social media posts expressing what it described as “a staunch pro-Israel position,” including narratives linking support for Palestinian civilians to support for Hamas.Miller has previously been outspoken on the conflict, criticizing Israeli military actions in Gaza and calling for faster processing of special immigration permits for Gazan refugees.