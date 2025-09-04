Stavely woman charged after drugs seized at Calgary airport

A Stavely resident faces multiple drug-related charges after Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers intercepted luggage containing cannabis at Calgary International Airport.On Aug. 7, CBSA officers conducting outbound exams flagged a traveler’s luggage for abnormalities and discovered roughly 4.5 kg of cannabis hidden inside. A search of her carry-on revealed 5.2 g of fentanyl, 2.1 g of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.The Integrated Border Enforcement Team (IBET) in Alberta, a joint operation between RCMP Federal Policing Northwest Region, CBSA and Calgary Police Service, launched a criminal investigation following the seizure.Amy Diane Haydu, 46, was arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of exporting contrary to the Cannabis Act, possession for the purpose of distributing also contrary to the Cannabis Act, and attempting to export prohibited, controlled or regulated goods under the Customs Act. .She is scheduled to appear at the Alberta Court of Justice in Calgary on September 19.“CBSA officers are dedicated to disrupting the illegal movement of narcotics across our border. Alongside our law enforcement partners, we remain committed to securing and protecting the border, and combatting organized crime to keep Canadians safe,” said Janalee Bell-Boychuk, Regional Director General of CBSA’s Prairie Region.Supt. Sean Boser, of RCMP Federal Policing, said the partnership helps prevent the spread of illicit drugs and reduce the harm they cause, while Insp.Shanon Scott ,of Calgary Police Service, noted the integrated policing approach strengthens investigations and protection for Albertans.IBET’s mandate focuses on enhancing border integrity and security by identifying, investigating and interdicting persons, organizations and goods involved in criminal activity.