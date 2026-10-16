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STAY OR GO?: Alberta independence takes centre stage at CSFN Calgary

Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney (left), Elan Harper, the CPC candidate for Calgary Confederation, Derek Fildebrandt, Western Standard publisher, and Bruce Pardy, Law professor at Queen's University.
Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney (left), Elan Harper, the CPC candidate for Calgary Confederation, Derek Fildebrandt, Western Standard publisher, and Bruce Pardy, Law professor at Queen's University. WS screenshot
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Abpoli
Cdnpoli
Jason Kenney
Derek Fildebrandt
Canada Strong And Free Network
Bruce Pardy
Abpol
Alberta Independence
Cdnpol
Canada Strong And Free Conference
Alberta referendum 2026
Elan Harper
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Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news