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Steelmakers face costly transition away from metallurgical coal

Steelmakers will continue to be reliant on metallurgical coal longer than many expect due to the cost of hydrogen and the difficulty of securing high-grade iron ore and affordable low-emissions electricity, according to former Northback CEO Mike Young.
Steelmakers will continue to be reliant on metallurgical coal longer than many expect due to the cost of hydrogen and the difficulty of securing high-grade iron ore and affordable low-emissions electricity, according to former Northback CEO Mike Young.Image courtesy of Yasin Hemmati on Unsplash
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Energy
Coal
Steel
Energy Exports
Steel Industry
Coal Mining
Steel Mill
Heather Exner-Pirot
Coal Exports
Northback
Mike Young
Grassy Mountain Coal Project
metallurgical coal
metallurgical coal mines