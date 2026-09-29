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Stelco idles Hamilton finishing lines, 350 steelworkers face layoff

US tariffs force Cleveland-Cliffs unit to wind down cold-rolled work October 9
Stelco Hamilton Works production facility
Stelco Hamilton Works production facilityCBC
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