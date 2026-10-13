News

Stelco layoffs begin as Cliffs says it will fight Ottawa in court

The first Hamilton workers are off the job. Cleveland-Cliffs’ CEO says he is ready for a lawsuit, and the company must answer Melanie Joly today.
Cleveland-Cliffs must give Industry Minister Mélanie Joly a plan today
Cleveland-Cliffs must give Industry Minister Mélanie Joly a plan todayIllustration
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Ontario
Taxpayers
Hamilton
Stelco
Steel Jobs
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news