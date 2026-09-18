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Stellantis pushes Brampton sale as Unifor contract runs out Sunday

Talks stay paused after an MOU with defence firm Roshel, and Ottawa is being asked to block the deal
The Brampton assembly plant
The Brampton assembly plantCBC
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