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Stellantis weighs permanent closure or sale of Brampton plant

Union says automaker exploring options as U.S. tariffs squeeze Ontario auto jobs
The plant's potential closure comes at a critical time when Canadian auto sector jobs are under pressure from U.S. tariffs
The plant's potential closure comes at a critical time when Canadian auto sector jobs are under pressure from U.S. tariffsCBC
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