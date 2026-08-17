Stellantis weighs permanent closure or sale of Brampton plant

TORONTO — Stellantis is seriously considering the permanent closure and sale of its long-idled Brampton assembly plant, according to Unifor, the union representing more than 2,200 workers at the facility.Unifor national president Lana Payne said the company informed the union on August 12 that it intends to open discussions with another firm about a potential sale. No formal written notice of closure has been issued. Under the current collective agreement, Stellantis must provide at least one year’s notice of any closure or sale.The Brampton plant has not produced vehicles since late 2023, when it was shut down for retooling to build the next-generation Jeep Compass. That work was paused in February 2025 amid U.S. tariff threats. In October 2025, Stellantis shifted planned Compass production to its Illinois plant, leaving the Ontario facility idle indefinitely.“This is a gut punch to our union and to our members,” Payne said. “None of this is acceptable to our union and nor will it be acceptable to our members. The workers of Brampton and this country deserve so much better.”The more than 2,200 members of Unifor Local 1285 have been on layoff while receiving income security that replaces 70% of their pay. Local president Vito Beato said the union will continue fighting to preserve the jobs. “This is not how the story ends for Brampton… closure is not an option.”.The more than 2,200 members of Unifor Local 1285 have been on layoff while receiving income security that replaces 70% of their pay. Local president Vito Beato said the union will continue fighting to preserve the jobs. “This is not how the story ends for Brampton… closure is not an option.”Stellantis Canada spokesperson LouAnn Gosselin said the company is preparing to enter collective bargaining and has nothing to announce at this time. “Our focus remains on finding a sustainable manufacturing solution for Brampton Assembly.”The Unifor contract with Stellantis, which covers the Brampton, Windsor and Etobicoke plants, expires September 20. Bargaining with the automaker is expected after current talks with General Motors.The City of Brampton has zoned the lands for automotive production so they cannot simply be sold for another use. A spokesperson for Mayor Patrick Brown said the city “stands firmly” with the workers and remains hopeful production can resume..A federal spokesperson for Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada said the government is actively engaging with the company, Unifor and the Province of Ontario “with a view to secure production, protect jobs and ensure long-term investment in Canada.”The developments come as Ontario’s auto sector faces mounting pressure from U.S. tariffs under the Trump administration. The integrated North American supply chain has been disrupted, prompting manufacturers to shift production south of the border. Unifor has linked the Brampton situation directly to those tariffs and continues to call for federal policy to protect Canada’s auto manufacturing sector.The Brampton plant has long served as an economic anchor for the community, previously producing iconic Chrysler and Dodge vehicles. Its potential permanent loss would further shrink Canada’s automotive footprint and eliminate high-paid union jobs built up over decades.