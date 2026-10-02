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Stephen Harper criticizes Alberta independence movement, questions its leadership

Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper.
Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper.Image courtesy of CBC
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Abpoli
Cdnpoli
Quebec
Stephen Harper
Danielle Smith
Alberta Prosperity Project
Abpol
Mark Carney
Alberta Independence
Cdnpol
Keith Wilson
Alberta independence movement
Mitch Sylvestre
Quebec sovereignty movement
Let Alberta Decide
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Western Standard
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