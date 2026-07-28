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Stephen Harper's former comms director says independence movement leaves Smith vulnerable as Trump trade war escalates

David Herle (left), Kory Teneycke, and Jordan Leichnitz (bottom left) during an episode of the Curse of Politics podcast.
David Herle (left), Kory Teneycke, and Jordan Leichnitz (bottom left) during an episode of the Curse of Politics podcast. YouTube screenshot
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