Stephen King's 'It'-inspired city comes to life as killer is elected council member in Maine

Something troubling is happening right here in River City!Or to be more precise, Bangor, Maine — the city that inspired Stephen King's fictional town of Derry in his horror novel It.A city council member, who was elected Tuesday, Angela Walker, was convicted of manslaughter two decades ago, in 2003.According to the DailyMail, Walker and her brother, Benjamin Humphrey, pleaded guilty to killing a Canadian tourist — Derek Rogers in Old Orchard Beach, Maine.In 2002, Rogers had allegedly called Humphrey a slur for a Native American woman, and was then severely beaten — sand being shoved down his throat, suffocating him. .His body was later discovered by a fisherman. “That’s my past. I don’t live there anymore and I’m a different person,” Walker told the Bangor Daily News. “I want people to see that it’s possible that we can change,” said Walker, who has dealt with drug addiction and homelessness. “I was lost for so many years.""I think people really need to see the other side of that.”