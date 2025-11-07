News

Stephen King's 'It'-inspired city comes to life as killer is elected council member in Maine

Bangor, Maine, Angela Walker, It
Bangor, Maine, Angela Walker, ItPhoto Credit: Leah Mushet, WS
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Maine
Stephen King
It
Stephen King's It
Miane It- inspired town
Spehen King novel
Maine city inspired Derry town
trouble right here in river city
derry
Bangor, Maine
City of Bangor
Angela Walker
Angela Walker convicted of manslaughter
Angela Walker council member
council memebers of Bangor
Benjamin Humphrey
Derek Rogers

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news