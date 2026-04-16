Stettler youth arrested after alleged Snapchat threats against school and students

A youth has been arrested following an alleged social media threat directed at a Stettler school, after RCMP say messages were sent suggesting a potential shooting at William E. Hay School.Stettler RCMP say they received reports on Wednesday about 10:15 p.m., that a youth was using Snapchat to issue threats against students at the school. Officers launched an investigation immediately and gathered evidence leading to an arrest.Police confirmed one youth suspect is now in custody and faces pending charges of uttering threats. The individual is expected to appear before a justice of the peace to determine future court dates and release conditions.While RCMP say they do not believe there is an ongoing risk to students or staff, police are maintaining a visible presence at the school as a precaution. The detachment’s school resource officer is also working with school officials in response to the incident.RCMP did not release further details due to the youth’s age.Anyone with information is asked to contact Stettler RCMP at 403-742-3381. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.P3Tips.com, or via the P3 Tips app.