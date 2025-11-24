News

Steve Outhouse replaces Jenni Byrne as Conservative campaign chief

New Conservative campaign manager Steve Outhouse
New Conservative campaign manager Steve OuthousePhoto courtesy of Kate McKenna/ CBC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Conservative Party
Cdnpoli
Pierre Poilievre
Federal Election
Jenni Byrne
Steve Outhouse
canada politics

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news