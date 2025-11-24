Steve Outhouse replaces Jenni Byrne as Conservative campaign chief

The Conservative Party of Canada has confirmed a major change to its election strategy team. Jenni Byrne, who previously held the role, is no longer serving as campaign manager. Veteran political strategist Steve Outhouse has been appointed to lead the party into the next federal election whenever it may be called.Outhouse most recently served as campaign manager for Newfoundland and Labrador’s Progressive Conservative Party, which ended nearly a decade of Liberal government in that province. He also played a key role in the United Conservative Party’s successful 2023 Alberta election campaign under Premier Danielle Smith, helping steer a win despite polling deficits months before voting day.With the federal government currently operating in a minority Parliament, the next national vote could be triggered at any time. .The Carney government survived a confidence vote earlier this week after two Conservative MPs and two New Democrats abstained.Meanwhile, some Liberal caucus members are reportedly pushing for a spring election in hopes of securing a majority for Prime Minister Mark Carney.“We do need to be ready to go at any point in time,” Outhouse said in an interview with the Toronto Sun, adding that his priority is preparing the party’s national campaign infrastructure as quickly as possible.Originally from Nova Scotia and now based in Ottawa, Outhouse has been involved in federal and provincial politics for more than 25 years.His experience includes senior staff roles for several Conservative cabinet ministers and serving as chief of staff to Pierre Poilievre when the now party leader held the Employment and Social Development portfolio in 2015..Outhouse has also worked on multiple Conservative leadership campaigns, including advising Leslyn Lewis in 2020, where her campaign drew strong support across the prairies and British Columbia. He will move into his new position full-time in early December after completing transition work with newly sworn-in Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Tony Wakeham.The federal Conservative Party enters this transition with internal uncertainty. Recent weeks have seen an MP resignation, a floor crossing, and speculation of further departures. The party also underperformed in the last election, a result many members had assumed would go in their favour.Outhouse says his task will include tightening message discipline, avoiding distractions and focusing on issues voters consistently identify as priorities. Housing affordability, the rising cost of living and economic uncertainty are expected to form the core of the Conservative platform under Poilievre.Despite a record 8.1 million votes in the most recent election, the second-highest popular vote total in Canadian history, Conservatives will still need to win over swing voters and non-voters to form government. The only campaign to surpass that vote count was the Liberal campaign under Carney, which earned approximately 8.5 million ballots.Although known for recent wins, Outhouse says his approach is shaped equally by campaigns that did not succeed. “Losses teach you so much. I have learned more from losing elections than winning them,” he said. He cited improvements in data use, organizational structure and resource targeting as lessons carried into later campaigns.With younger Canadians facing worsening housing and cost-of-living pressures, Outhouse says he supports Poilievre’s strategy of addressing the concerns of students, new graduates and young families, including voters like his own adult children.With an election timeline still uncertain, Outhouse says his immediate task is straightforward. The goal is to ensure the party is ready when the writ drops.