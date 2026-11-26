One doctor states that the current safeguards for MAiD are failing, inadequately protecting the most vulnerable, like one man who received MAiD after previously revealing his caregiver was "abusing him."Dr. Ramona Coelho, a family physician who also previously worked on the Ontario Chief Coroner's MAID Death Review Committee (MDRC), spoke at a Justice and Human Rights Committee meeting Thursday, which was examining the new Liberal bill, known as the Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) Safeguards Act, or Bill C-41, currently in the process of being legislated.Conservative MP Michael Cooper had asked Coelho about her experience reviewing MAiD deaths and some of the conclusions she drew from the experience — including that MAiD safeguards are failing."You served on Ontario's death review committee [MDRC], are you aware of any cases reviewed by that committee in which MAiD was administered to a patient in contradiction to the Criminal Code?" asked Cooper..Doctor 'alarmed' Liberal MAiD bill doesn't protect dementia patients."I believe so — there were many cases that test the limits of the law," recalled Coelho.She says that in one case, a 30-year-old man received MAiD without being told he could change his mind."This case is the one that still haunts me. He was a young man who was not considered to have the capacity to make any of his treatment decisions.""So his family member was consulted for everything even when he could take over-the-counter medications."."That family member brought forward to the clinical team that they were very concerned that he wouldn't be eligible for MAiD. They were disappointed.""And without a change in his health status, there were some hospital meetings, and all of a sudden he became eligible for MAiD."Coelho says the nurse's notes documented that the family member of the man had asked the medical team to "please not tell him that he could change his mind [on receiving MAiD]."She adds in the man's health history from years prior, there had been complaints from the young man that "that family member was abusing him."."I consider that to be a very gross violation of the [Criminal] Code," stated Coelho.Cooper continued to ask Coelho whether any of the cases she shared, which pushed the limits of the Criminal Code, had ever been referred to law enforcement."Not to my knowledge," stated Coelho."The Coroner [the Office of the Chief Coroner of Ontario] has a framework for how to deal with cases, and BC has adopted that same framework, as I understand."."Only having one MAiD assessment is only a level four — which doesn't lead to an automatic police referral."Cooper also asked whether Coelho brought this to the attention of the coroner when she saw some cases that were "evidence of clear non-compliance with the Criminal Code.""Three of us [on the committee] together jointly reached out to the coroner and asked for a meeting, because we were asked at some point, before we went to the college or the police with some of these cases, to please bring our concerns to him first," said Coelho.Coelho explains she and her colleagues mentioned to the coroner they found the cases "really horrible." .She added that the case of the 30-year-old man sounded to her like "a conspiracy to end his life, that's how it affected me psychologically."She says one of her colleagues asked for a coroner's request or police investigation, "and the chief coroner told us he couldn't tell us what he had done — but that he cared and understood our concerns."As to what the coroner has since done about these cases, Coelho says that she and her two colleagues were asked not to rejoin the coroner's committee the following year, "because they were only going to consider people who were for MAiD."