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Stockwell Day targets Ottawa’s wildfire climate narrative, calls for arson crackdown

Stockwell Day.
Stockwell Day.Courtesy of Stockwell Day via X
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Wildfires
Climate Change
Stockwell Day
Natural Resources Canada
Arson
Cdnpol
Canadian Wildfires
climate agenda
Climate Activism
Wildfires Canada
Canadian Alliance Party
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