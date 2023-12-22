Stolen mail truck loaded with Xmas gifts leads Alberta RCMP on merry chase

Olds and Didsbury RCMP successfully thwarted a Grinch-like theft attempt, ensuring stolen packages made their way back to their rightful owners.The incident unfolded on December 20, at 10:30 p.m. when Olds RCMP responded to a report of a mail truck theft from the Canada Post Office in town.The postie had momentarily stepped out of the vehicle to unlock a door, providing an opportunity for a female suspect to jump in and drive away with the stolen mail truck.Quick police response led to the identification of the stolen mail truck leaving the Olds area and heading south on Hwy. 2A. RCMP officers, with additional support from Didsbury RCMP, pursued the stolen vehicle and successfully deployed a tire deflation device, rendering the truck inoperable.Undeterred, the suspect continued eastbound on TR 320 for several kilometers, driving on rims until the stolen truck eventually came to a complete stop. As officers closed in, the suspect, in a desperate attempt to evade arrest, reversed the truck and collided with an RCMP car, causing an estimated $7,000 worth of damage.Despite getting stuck in the snow in the south ditch, the suspect persisted in revving the engine and spinning the tires.RCMP officers ultimately arrested of the female driver. The stolen mail truck was successfully recovered, and the pilfered mail was returned to its rightful recipients, ensuring that Christmas packages were not lost to the Grinch.Jamie Kruse, a 46-year-old resident of Olds, now faces charges including dangerous driving, possession of stolen property of more than $5,000, resisting arrest and breach of probation. Following a Judicial Interim Release Hearing, Kruse was remanded to appear via CCTV in the Alberta Court of Justice in Okotoks on December 22 2023.