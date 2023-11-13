‘Stolen valour’ fake soldier at Trudeau’s Remembrance Day ceremony

Stolen Valour Canada (SVC) has called out Kenneth Laroche for faking his military service, but somehow, Laroche attended the closed Remembrance Day ceremony and shook hands with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Governor General Mary Simon.“Why was Mr Laroche, a military fantasist & stolen valourist permitted to be within an arm’s reach of the GG and the PM at the Nat’l War Memorial? How did he gain access to the site that is closed to the public?” tweeted SVC..SVC has been watching Laroche and his claims for a few years.Researchers at SVC have gathered sufficient evidence that raises doubts about Laroche's claims, but it's important to note that having questions does not necessarily mean they have reached any definitive conclusions.Based on their findings from open-source records, SVC discovered that Laroche is not listed as a recipient of the Silver Star, Navy and Marine Corps Medal, or the Prisoner of War (POW) Medal.If someone claims to be a POW and is wearing the POW Medal but is not found on the official list, that would raise concerns, as the POW returnee accounting is considered to be 100% accurate and reliable. Anyone can access the US military's Vietnam POW returnee list to verify whether an individual was indeed a POW during that time.According to publicly available records, Laroche is not listed as a Navy and Marine Corps Medal recipient. This medal has also been awarded to notable figures like former US President John F. Kennedy, US Navy Master Diver Master Chief Carl Brashear, and Senior Chief (Ret'd) Don Shipley, a US Navy SEAL.This is not the only recent issue with the Trudeau government honouring someone without proper vetting. Former House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota resigned after praising former Nazi war veteran Yaroslav Hunka.