STONED MEAT THIEF: Calgary man charged with stealing meat and pot products in two break-ins

A Calgary man has been charged with two counts of break and enter to commit theft after stealing over $9,000 worth of meat and cannabis products from two southeast businesses.On June 7, Four20 Premium Market was broken into, resulting in the theft of over $2,000 worth of cannabis products. Four days later, Pre Pak Meats was targeted, with over $7,000 worth of meat products stolen.Using CCTV footage, investigators identified the suspect and executed a search warrant at a property in the 2200 block of Vista Crescent N.E. The search yielded two deep freezes full of stolen meat products, 24 packages of stolen cannabis products, and clothing matching the suspect's attire in the CCTV footage.Jeffrey McPherson, 43, has been charged with one count of break and enter to commit theft over $5,000 and one count of break and enter to commit theft under $5,000. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 21, 2024.