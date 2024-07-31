'STOP THE VIOLENCE': Mother of girl slain in daycare massacre pleads for rioters to stop, as unrest spreads to London

The mother of one of the little girls slain in the daycare horror in Stockport, England, has a message for rioters in the city: "Stop the violence.""This is the only thing that I will write, but please stop the violence in Southport tonight," said a grieving Jenni Stancombe, whose seven-year-old daughter Elsie, died when a hooded knifeman burst into their daycare and started stabbing."The police have been nothing but heroic these last 24 hours and they and we don't need this."The 25 children inside where celebrating a Taylor Swift-themed party when the attack happened. Five children remain in critical condition, as do two teachers who tried to shield the kids.Tuesday night, violent rioting broke out in the city, close to Liverpool, as a false internet rumor spread that the 17-year-old attacker was a migrant.The evening began peacefully enough when thousands of people turned out to mourn the senseless deaths of six-year-old Bebe King, seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe and nine-year-old Alice Dasilva Aguiar, who were stabbed to death on Monday.Later Wednesday, the unrest spread to the capital, London.Protests have now erupted near Downing Steet, the home of the British prime minister.A large crowd chanted "save our kids" and begun to light flares, the Mirror reported.Other protesters are said to be waving St George flags.Met Police officers dressed in riot gear faced off against the protesters..Other disturbances were reported in Manchester and Hartlepool..Prime Minister Keir Starm vowed the angry mob in Stockport would face "the full force of the law" following the rioting."The people of Southport are reeling after the horror inflicted on them yesterday," he said on X."They deserve our support and our respect. Those who have hijacked the vigil for the victims with violence and thuggery have insulted the community as it grieves."Police said a peaceful vigil quickly turned violent."There 'were about 70 people who made their way away from the vigil and were making their way towards the mosque," said Serena Kennedy, chief constable of Merseyside Police,"They suddenly became about 200 in number and then others joined that number.""Three police dogs were also injured. After having bricks thrown at them, Police Dog Zoe sustained a laceration to her leg, has been stitched and is now resting, and PD Ike is recovering after sustaining a cut mouth and swelling to his front leg," said a police spokesman.'PD Quga suffered burns to her back leg. A fourth dog, PD Repo, was spared injury after their handler kicked petrol away."