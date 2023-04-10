Donald Trump
Image courtesy of CBC

In an exclusive interview with Piers Morgan on Fox Nation’s Piers Morgan Uncensored last week, Stormy Daniels said she did sign a $130,000 USD non-disclosure agreement with Donald Trump but not because her alleged affair with Trump would have hampered his campaign for president in 2016.

Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels

She signed it, she told Morgan, because she didn’t want anyone to know she (allegedly) had an affair with Trump in 2006.

Stormy Daniels Trump Letter

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

Extortionist is one word that I would use to describe Ms. Daniels. In fact, why has she not been charged with that crime?

AFA 'hot', I would say that PDJT's wife is much more 'hot' than you, Ms. Stephanie Clifford!

Report Add Reply
guest50
guest50

Nice people don't pubically articulate the vast array of nasty words that apply to Ms Daniels.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.