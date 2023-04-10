In an exclusive interview with Piers Morgan on Fox Nation’s Piers Morgan Uncensored last week, Stormy Daniels said she did sign a $130,000 USD non-disclosure agreement with Donald Trump but not because her alleged affair with Trump would have hampered his campaign for president in 2016.
She signed it, she told Morgan, because she didn’t want anyone to know she (allegedly) had an affair with Trump in 2006.
She told Morgan she'd had sex with “way hotter” celebrities, adding she “wouldn’t have said anything” about the matter.
Her interview with Morgan aired two days after Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg indicted Trump on charges that the nondisclosure agreement by Daniels was tantamount to falsifying business records in the first degree.
Such charges in New York State are misdemeanours, but by adding "in the first degree" it allows Bragg to elevate the charges to felonies, alleging the former president broke federal campaign finance laws by classifying the agreements as legal fees.
In the interview, Daniels told Morgan the alleged affair was more like a client privilege moment rather than having the steamy connotation viewed publicly. She said there would have been a stigma attached to having sex with a presidential candidate and she wanted nothing to do with it.
“It's like a doctor-lawyer, like client privilege thing,” she said. “And I was like, if that had been the case, I wouldn't have said anything.”
“And if I was just trying to get attention, (well) I've had sex with some way hotter people that are famous. I would have told one of those stories.”
“You know what I mean? Like, it wasn't kiss-and-tell. As a matter of fact, I took the money because I didn't want anybody to know.”
Daniels is playing both sides of the fence, telling Morgan she did have an affair with Trump, although in January 2018, she signed a letter that said:
“Over the past few weeks, I have been asked countless times to comment on reports of an alleged sexual relationship I had with Donald Trump many, many, many years ago.”
“The fact of the matter is that each party to this alleged affair denied its existence in 2006, 2016, 2017 and now again in 2018. I am not denying this affair because I was paid “hush money” as has been reported in overseas tabloids. I am denying this affair because it never happened.”
I will have no further comment on this matter. Please feel free to check me out on Instagram at @thestormydaniels.
Thank you,
(signed)
Stormy Daniels
Trump has denied the affair ever since the allegations surfaced, but in the interview, Morgan said “there's an inconsistency, at best” about Trump paying her $130,000 for an NDA if he'd never slept with her.
“At best,” said Daniels. “He's full of inconsistencies. Like, I mean, somebody should ask him that question. You know what I mean? But it seems pretty obvious, you know what I mean?”
During the interview, Daniels said she’s a registered Republican and that Trump shouldn’t go to jail.
“Specific to my case, I don't think that his crimes against me are worthy of incarceration,” she said. “That's my favourite. You just made a whole bunch of people watching this pee their pants because this just blows their whole thing up.”
She did say she had not voted for Trump and stands behind a statement she made to the Times of London last week: “I've seen him naked, there's no way he could be scarier with his clothes on.”
PIERS MORGAN: “Would it give you any kind of closure...to see [Trump] jailed?”STORMY DANIELS: "I don't think that his crimes against me are worthy of incarceration." pic.twitter.com/jOLH5MJ7iE
(2) comments
Extortionist is one word that I would use to describe Ms. Daniels. In fact, why has she not been charged with that crime?
AFA 'hot', I would say that PDJT's wife is much more 'hot' than you, Ms. Stephanie Clifford!
Nice people don't pubically articulate the vast array of nasty words that apply to Ms Daniels.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.