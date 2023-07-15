State
(24) comments
Confused? If you are proud to be LGBTQ that's OK, but, for those who are proud to be straight that is dangerous and offensive? People can no longer agree to have differing opinions?
...imagine a straight person seeing a PRIDE t-shirt and having to put up with this poop (aka S-H-I-T)
If people who are not straight are so horribly offended by straight people then they should do the same thing as the Jewish people did. Buy their own country. Make it a tropical one then they won’t have to worry about freezing while parading naked. Bonus it’s a long ways away from us.
[thumbup]
Smith needs to get control of her press bureau. An apology for this was unwarranted and unacceptable.
AGREE IN CAPITAL LETTERS!!👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👍
I’ve met this guy and he’s a jerk. No surprise to see that he’s from BC. Typical BC’er thinking everyone owes him a favour.
Is that you Jonathan Cluett ?
Imagine someone talking about something that has been considered "NORMAL" for centuries and he is vilified by the SameSexers who have come from obscurity 40 years ago to the point where they are indoctrinating your Children in Public Schools today?
Green is 100% correct . . . notice he is not flying a flag with 1/4 of a Swastika on it as the so-called Tranny folks do . . . he is not trying to lure your children into some bizzaar summer camp or teach them about rude practices & show them pornographic pictures as the Alphabet folks want to do.
Long past time the severely normal folks started to object to the insanity that has taken over the public discourse & is supported by the infiltrated Legacy Media!
WELL SAID!👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
I was disappointed in her apology. Once again straight people are being discriminated against. It is perfectly allowed for pride, trans, blm and others to actively promote their lifestyle, but just try to be an equal when you are straight.
[thumbup]
Why is it politically correct to wear a t-shirt promoting the LGBT groups which comprise a very small fraction of society, even using the most generous estimates, but it’s wrong to celebrate the vast majority of society. Frankly, I’d be proud to wear that t-shirt and debate with anyone who claims to be offended.
[thumbup]
There is an obvious connection between the radical multi-letter sexual orientation movement, which is highly organized and funded, and the rise in global trafficking of children. Our governments, corporations, and institutions are supporting this agenda. The propaganda tells us to accept and tolerate this agenda, using slogans like “diversity is our strength” and replacing our tradition flags with the “Pride” flag. The normalization of pedophilia, which this movement now refers to as “minor attracted persons”, is now out in the open. This campaign has been very effective in silencing any opposition. The Clintons and their ilk exploited Haiti after the earthquake for human trafficking under the guise of rescuing them. Be wary of wolves in sheep’s clothing.
Wouldn't we, if we were Danielle Smith be sick and tired by now of this continual assault on her, when she makes honest apologies. I could easily have made this mistake, as I look into the eyes of anyone speaking to me. I would for sure, have missed this great message. Smith is gracious, and kind. s Not only that, she doesn't want to be suicided like other world leaders have been, since the history of the Talmud that our lobbies follow. Plz research, and research some more to prevent being so short sighted. Helena Guenther
Helena Guenther
Thank you for wearing that shirt that was totally without any offence,it was true!!!
Hey Jonathan Cluett Imagine being any person in Alberta and seeing NDP members marching with communists in the streets. You know $hit like that. Cause you know, commies have murdered over 100 million people in the 20th century. The naz is murdered “only” 12 to 15 million. Yet for some reason there’s a commie party in Canada and two in the US. So go crawl into your gynaecologist office and keep your leftist musings to yourself.
[thumbup][thumbup]
[thumbup]
This is phony as 3 dollar bill, he is Liberal plant.
I will be voting for Smith and Pollievre but I agree with him regarding his disappointment in both of them being opposed to the message on his T-shirt. Equal rights are equal rights for everyone.
[thumbup]
Two sides..to a one sided slant. Gay is good..straight is not. Wow..what a message. Did you pick your lane premier?
To each their own. Do what you want, but don't push it in children. They can decide on their own when they're old enough.
