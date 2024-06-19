Strathcona County RCMP deals significant blow to drug trafficking operations

A lengthy investigation by the Strathcona County RCMP Drug Section has resulted in the disruption of drug trafficking operations in the area, with the seizure of a large quantity of drugs and the arrest of two individuals.The investigation, which spanned from November 2023 to May 2024, yielded 24 judicial authorizations and the execution of four search warrants, resulting in the discovery of:• 9.6 kg of methamphetamine• 5.58 kg of fentanyl• 7.13 kg of cocaine• 1.3 kg of cannabis• Various other drugs and drug paraphernalia• Weapons, including a handgun, batons, and tasers• $116,130 in Canadian currency•179 cartons of illegal tobacco cigarettesRobert Tremblay, 45, and Daniel Vaisnis, 38, both of Edmonton, face multiple charges related to drug trafficking, possession, and proceeds of crime. They were released from custody with conditions and are scheduled to appear in court on June 28.