Strathcona County RCMP seize $200,000 in stolen property, three charged

Strathcona County RCMP have recovered more than $200,000 in stolen property following a multi-month investigation at a rural property, and charged three residents in connection with the haul.The investigation began on July 31, 2025, when the RCMP Crime Reduction Unit observed stolen vehicles and cars with tampered vehicle identification numbers near Range Road 231 and Township Road 522. A search warrant executed on December 5, 2025, with support from the Alberta RCMP Auto Theft Unit, led to the seizure of three utility trailers, two holiday trailers, two pickup trucks, two conducted energy weapons (CEWs), a stolen passport and several fraudulent identification documents.Douglas Adair, 48, of Strathcona County, faces three counts of possession of stolen property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of a prohibited weapon, and possession of a weapon contrary to an order. Adair was remanded into custody following a judicial interim release hearing.Beverly Bolin-Wohlgemuth, 37, also of Strathcona County, was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of forged documents, illegal possession of government documents, and failing to comply with a release order. She was remanded into custody.Chantel Look-Marshall, 31, of Strathcona County, faces charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and illegal possession of government documents. Look-Marshall was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.