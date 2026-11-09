Strathcona Resources to buy Greenfire in Alberta oil sands deal worth up to $2.9 billion

CALGARY — Strathcona Resources is moving to expand its Alberta oil sands operations through an agreement to buy Greenfire Resources in a deal valued at $2.7 billion to $2.9 billion, including debt.Announced Sunday, the agreement gives Greenfire shareholders a choice between $11 in cash or 0.25 Strathcona shares for each share they hold.Reuters reports the cash option represents a premium of nearly 39% over Greenfire’s Nov. 6 closing price. The share offer implies a premium of nearly 15%.The companies’ controlling shareholder, Waterous Energy Fund, has agreed to support the acquisition. .Strathcona CEO Adam Waterous backs revival of Keystone XL pipeline.The fund holds about 72% of Greenfire and 57% of Strathcona and will take Strathcona shares in exchange for its Greenfire holdings.Strathcona expects to issue between approximately 43 million and 60 million shares and spend up to $740 million in cash, depending on the choices made by Greenfire’s other shareholders.The transaction’s total value includes approximately $550 million in Greenfire net debt as of Sept. 30.The acquisition would bring together two Alberta-focused oil sands producers and is expected to close in early 2027, pending shareholder and regulatory approvals.