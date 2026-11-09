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Strathcona Resources to buy Greenfire in Alberta oil sands deal worth up to $2.9 billion

Strathcona Resources is moving to expand its Alberta oil sands operations through an agreement to buy Greenfire Resources in a deal valued at $2.7 billion to $2.9 billion, including debt.
Strathcona Resources is moving to expand its Alberta oil sands operations through an agreement to buy Greenfire Resources in a deal valued at $2.7 billion to $2.9 billion, including debt.Image credit: Strathcona Resources
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Alberta
Energy
Oil And Gas
Oil Sands
Oil
Adam Waterous
Strathcona Resources
Greenfire Resources
Waterous Energy Fund
alberta oil sands