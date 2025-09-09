Strathmore woman charged with murder after fatal collision

RCMP say a 24-year-old man from Siksika Nation is dead and a woman has been charged with second-degree murder after a pedestrian was struck in Strathmore.Police said the incident happened around 9 p.m. on Sunday in the 900 block of Pine Rd., where a black Dodge Ram hit a pedestrian. The victim, identified as Dante Waterchief, was taken to a Calgary hospital with serious injuries but later died.Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit took over the investigation and charged 22-year-old Kyera Oldwoman of Siksika Nation with second-degree murder. She was remanded into custody after a Judicial Interim Release hearing and is scheduled to appear in Alberta Court of Justice in Siksika on Sept. 11.RCMP are asking anyone with information to contact Strathmore detachment or Crime Stoppers.