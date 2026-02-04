Stray dog attacks force Blood Nation to declare state of emergency

The Blood Tribe Administration has declared a state of emergency due to recent aggressive dog attacks on the Blood reserve, citing a serious and immediate risk to public safety. The move empowers Animal Control Officers to seize and remove aggressive dogs, with the Blood Tribe Police Service and Land Management Department working together to enforce the directive.Under the state of emergency, seized dogs will undergo veterinary assessment, and owners may face further action under the Dog Control Bylaw. Residents are being warned to be cautious around unfamiliar dogs and to report any aggressive behavior to the Blood Tribe Land Management Department at 403-634-9419.The reserve is located in Southern Alberta, near Cardston.No other details were made available.