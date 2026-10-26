Strike forces Canada’s largest open-pit copper mine to scale back operations

CALGARY — More than 1,200 workers have walked off the job at Canada’s largest open-pit copper mine, forcing it to scale back operations amid a dispute over wages, pensions, staffing, and workplace conditions.Teck Resources said Saturday its Highland Valley Copper mine near Logan Lake, BC, is operating at reduced capacity after members of United Steelworkers Local 7619 walked off the job following a breakdown in contract negotiations.Union president Kyle Wolff told CBC News that unresolved concerns included safety, workplace bullying and harassment, and retaining skilled tradespeople."There’s a lot of safety issues outstanding … issues around trades retention … the ministry of mines report around bullying, harassment,” he said."A lot of those issues are still outstanding at the bargaining table and the company is just not willing to deal with them."All 944 union members who participated in the strike vote supported a walkout.“Our members sent an unmistakable message that they are united and prepared to stand up for the contract they deserve,” Wolff said in a statement..Ottawa to spend up to $400 million on Teck critical minerals project in BC.“We have worked hard to find solutions at the bargaining table, but our members are not prepared to accept concessions or settle for an agreement that doesn’t recognize their contributions. A 100% strike vote speaks volumes about the frustration on the worksite and the determination of our members. We want a fair deal and we are prepared to do what it takes to get one.”The union has said bargaining continued despite the strike mandate, but a revised monetary offer and the withdrawal of a company concession failed to produce an acceptable agreement.The proposal continued to “fall short of members’ expectations,” the union said.Workers began striking on Saturday after a 72-hour strike notice expired.Wolff said between 350 and 400 picketers turned out on the first day.“It’s a combination of multiple things, but really, it’s frustration,” he said.The walkout comes as Teck is advancing the Highland Valley mine extension project, which is expected to cost between $2.1 billion and $2.4 billion, with the approved extension set to keep the operation running through 2046..Anglo American, Teck Resources shareholders green light merger deal.In 2025, Highland Valley produced 127,000 tonnes of copper — roughly 28% of Teck’s total copper output of 453,500 tonnes.Teck said it remains committed to reaching a collective agreement that is “fair and reasonable for employees and supports the ongoing viability of the operation.”The company said contingency measures are in place to maintain safety and environmental management.The union has raised “serious concerns” over Teck’s ability to attract and retain skilled workers, with numerous employees having continued to leave the company — particularly those in the trades.The United Steelworkers union (USW) had put forward proposals to address staffing shortages as well as improve wages and pensions.“Highland Valley Copper needs to be investing in the workers who keep this operation running, not asking them to give things up,” Wolff said.“Our bargaining committee has brought forward real solutions to the challenges facing this operation. The company needs to take those concerns seriously and come back to the table prepared to negotiate a fair agreement.”