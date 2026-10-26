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Strike forces Canada’s largest open-pit copper mine to scale back operations

Teck Resources’ Highland Valley copper project in British Columbia.
Teck Resources’ Highland Valley copper project in British Columbia.Courtesy of Teck Resources
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