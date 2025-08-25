News

Strike looms as Smith questions whether education dollars reach classrooms

Premier Danielle Smith (right) with Nathan Neudorf, minister of affordability and utilities (left) in Calgary on Aug. 25.
Premier Danielle Smith (right) with Nathan Neudorf, minister of affordability and utilities (left) in Calgary on Aug. 25. David Wiechnik/WS
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Danielle Smith
Demetrios Nicolaides
Teachers
Wayne Nelson
Alberta Teachers
Alberta Teachers' Association (ATA)

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news