Stripper alleges attempted 'threesome' with then-Prince Andrew and Epstein

An article by the Daily Mail has exposed the story of an 'exotic dancer' who claims she performed "various sex acts" on Jeffrey Epstein and then-Prince Andrew at a party in 2006.The woman was described as a "popular dancer at Rachel's Strip Club," a strip club which was nearby to Epstein's Florida residence. The information is from a letter the woman's lawyer sent to Epstein for failing to pay the woman $10,000 for a performance at his house.According to the letter, the woman claims she was brought to a party at Epstein's home in Palm Beach where she was meant to dance for the two men.The woman's lawyer also said that during the party she saw scantily clad girls, who she said looked as "young as 14 years old.".The lawyer then says that his client was shown to a room in the upstairs of Epstein's house, where she danced for Epstein and Andrew "wearing only a bra and panties.""Mr. Epstein and Prince Andrew then told my client they wanted to have a threesome," the letter reads, "She said she was hired to dance, not to have sex. Mr. Epstein said they would pay her later for dancing, and they prevailed upon her to engage in various sex acts..."After she denied their request, the two apparently "satisfied themselves," and she was chauffeured back to the strip club but was only paid $2,000 of the $10,000, hence the letter.The letter also says that the woman demanded $250,000 to "keep confidential her interactions," but it is unclear whether this demand was ever fulfilled by Epstein. The letter, dated March 23rd 2011, came just a few weeks after an infamous photo of Prince Andrew and Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre was leaked, one of the first major leaks in the Epstein story.