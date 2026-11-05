'STRONG AND FREE': Alberta’s new licence plate arrives with optional $35 replacement fee

CALGARY — Alberta motorists can get the province’s first new standard licence plate design in more than four decades starting November 9, with drivers choosing to replace their existing plates before registration renewal paying $35.The new plate features Moraine Lake and the motto “Strong and Free,” replacing a design introduced in 1984. More than 240,000 votes were cast in the public vote that selected the design.Drivers who want to make the switch will pay a $20 government fee and a $15 registry agent service charge. Those obtaining the new plate when renewing their vehicle registration will pay the $15 service charge, along with their applicable renewal fees.Replacing an existing plate remains voluntary. Motorists can continue using their current plates if they are in good condition and are not required to exchange them at renewal unless they have been lost, stolen or damaged..‘DOG WHISTLE FOR SEPARATISTS’: Lukaszuk targets Alberta’s ‘Strong and Free’ licence plates.“The wait is over, and Alberta’s new licence plate is officially hitting the road,” said Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction Minister Dale Nally.“Albertans chose the iconic Moraine Lake to showcase our Strong and Free spirit. It’s a plate Albertans can proudly show off, whether driving to work, the lake or across the country.”The provincial government says the “Strong and Free” theme pays tribute to Alberta’s Latin motto and references Canada’s national anthem.The plates incorporate reflective technology intended to help law enforcement read them in low-light conditions and meet international standards for visibility, legibility and counterfeit resistance.Motorists switching to the new design will receive a new licence plate number and will be responsible for updating their vehicle insurance accordingly.The plates will be available through local registry offices.