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'STRONG AND FREE': Alberta’s new licence plate arrives with optional $35 replacement fee

Alberta unveils new licence plate featuring Moraine Lake.
Alberta unveils new licence plate featuring Moraine Lake.Image credit: The Government of Alberta.
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Abpoli
Moraine Lake
Dale Nally
Abpol
Licence Plates
Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction
Strong and Free
alberta licence plate