News

Strongest solar radiation storm in over 20 years sparks global auroras

If you had looked towards the sky Monday night, you would've witnessed a historic event — a radiation storm — in the form of colourful auroral lights, something that hasn't been seen in over 20 years.
Aurora Borealis, Iceland
Aurora Borealis, IcelandPhoto Credit: Leah Mushet, WS; Kjartan, x
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Aurora
Astronomy
Solar flares
Northern Lights
auroras
aurora borealis
Strongest solar radiation
solar radiation storm
Strongest solar radiation storm in over 20 years
US National Weather Service’s Space Weather Prediction Centre
radiation storm
X1.9‑class solar flare

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news