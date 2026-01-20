Strongest solar radiation storm in over 20 years sparks global auroras

You'd be happy to know, dear reader, you have recently been a part of history.If you had looked towards the sky Monday night, you would've witnessed a historic event — a radiation storm — in the form of colourful auroral lights, something that hasn't been seen in over 20 years.This display was tracked by the US National Weather Service’s Space Weather Prediction Centre (SWPC), ranking it a level four out of five on the severity scale of solar radiation.A solar radiation storm happens when large eruptions of electromagnetic radiation come from the Sun, lasting minutes to hours..How can we see these auroras as a result?Solar flares usually take place in active regions, areas on the Sun marked by strong magnetic fields, as the magnetic fields evolve, they reach a point of instability, then releasing energy that look like solar flares.This storm was coined, X1.9‑class solar flare, and began on Sunday, it is the first level four storm seen in the last two solar cycles — according to the SWPC, a solar storm at this level was last seen in October 2003.During this storm nearly 23 years ago, the effects included power outages in Sweden and damage to power transformers in South Africa. .Reported by the Daily Voice, the storms pose risks to aircraft flying polar routes, which might be diverted due to radiation, communication blackouts and navigation errors.Forecasters originally thought the auroras could be seen over the northern half of the US, potentially as far as Alabama and northern California, CTV News reported.However, the orientation of the storm once it reached Earth prevented the display across these parts of the US, though it was still captured across Europe.