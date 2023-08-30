Smoke fills the air in Hay River

Smoke fills the air in Hay River.

 NWT Fire

The Northwest Territories wildfire crisis continues as crews in Hay River and Fort Smith battle nearby wildfires.

"The Town of Hay River, West Point First Nation and surrounding area continue to be threatened because of how close this fire is to the community, and continued potential for hot, dry conditions ahead," NWT Fire said.

