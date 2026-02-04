News

Students call on BC NDP to honour campaign promise, keep Queensborough school bus 'permanent and free'

Funding for the bus — Queensborough students' only direct connection to school in New West — is set to run out in June 2026.
Concerned students, parents, and MLAs
Concerned students, parents, and MLAsPhoto: Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bc
Bcpoli
British Columbia
Bc Ndp
New Westminster
Premier David Eby
MLA Steve Kooner
Queensborough
New Westminster Secondary School
MLA Lynne Block
City Councillor Daniel Fontaine

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news