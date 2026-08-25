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Students face soaring debt as OSAP cuts and tuition hikes take hold

Ontario reduces non-repayable grants to a 25% maximum while allowing institutions to raise fees by up to 2% a year.
Ontario students will soon be facing more debt issues
Ontario students will soon be facing more debt issuesGrok
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Western Standard
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