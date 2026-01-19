Students voice concerns over BC NDP higher-ed review, urge minister to protect 2% tuition increase cap

SURREY — Representatives of student unions from across British Columbia gathered in front of BC NDP Post-Secondary Education Minister Jessie Sunner's office on Monday to draw attention to an independent review commissioned by the government.The coalition called on Victoria to ensure that the process results in more spending — not less — and the safeguarding of the current 2% cap on tuition increases.Launched in November 2025, the review is being overseen by lawyer Don Avison. He will present his findings in March 2026.."For decades, the government has under-funded BC's post-secondary system," UBC AMS VP External Solomon Yi-Kieran said, pointing out that since 1979, Victoria has gone from covering 90% of operating budgets to 33%. "This year, the federal government's policies reduced international students enrolment and the curtain was pulled back on just how fragile this system is."Yi-Kieran lamented that rather than step up and fill the funding gap left by the decrease in international tuition revenue, the government has "put the burden on the shoulders of students.".WATCH: Student leaders urge BC gov't to protect 2% tuition increase cap amid stagnating post-secondary spending."Students shouldn't have to bear the brunt of the government's neglect," Yi-Kieran declared. "Any changes to the tuition limit policy would be a direct attack on students."The last time BC tried scrapping the increase cap was 2002 under Premier Gordon Campbell. The move resulted in a near-doubling in tuition rates, which priced many out of the system. This had far-reaching consequences, driving not only British Columbian students away but also those from other provinces, who had long chosen to study on the west coast due to the lower-than-average tuition costs.The policy was reversed following widespread backlash."Students are drawing the line," Yi-Kieran declared. "Higher education must continue to be a public good, and austerity is not the answer. The last time a government tried to raise our tuition, that was a fight that students won — and it's a fight that students will win again."."Mr. Avison is meeting with sector partners right now, and he is hearing the perspectives of students, faculty, staff, institutional leaders, First Nations, and other Indigenous partners," Sunner wrote in a statement to the Western Standard. "Mr. Avison has met with the Alliance of BC Students as part of this engagement. Many students and student groups are also providing written feedback. We encourage students and faculty to continue to share feedback through their representative associations, who can gather their members’ input and relay it to Mr. Avison, or to send written feedback to psfs.sustainability.review@gov.bc.ca.".BCSC Chairperson Kevin Root wasn't convinced things were as hopeful as the minister was making them out to be."The government has already decided what they're doing," he said. "They've already hinted that through the process. We've had opportunities — albeit only 90 minutes — to give our feedback, and the process is very pre-determined."Along with a lack of new funding, the government has also warned that struggling institutions may have to be merged. That would likely result in fewer student representatives having a say in decisions that impact post-secondary education in BC..SFU VP External Jessica Lamb highlighted the important role student unions play, citing their independence from both the institutions and the government and ability to draw attention to locally-specific issues.She questioned whether the merging of schools would also result in the merging of student unions, and eventually lead to a singular voice speaking on behalf of learners."The prospect of bureaucrats and politicians in Victoria making decisions about student representation across the province is something that the student movement will not accept," Lamb declared.She also labelled the review "performative," and urged the government to ensure their concerns were properly addressed.."Many institutions are in a critical financial position, with widening gaps between revenues and expenses," Sunner told the Western Standard. "This is an unprecedented situation, and the status quo is not sustainable. That is why we have launched an independent review to provide a clear path for stabilizing institutions in the short term and ensuring the entire sector is financially sustainable and resilient over the long term."She explained that the review will "take a holistic approach on sector-wide sustainability with a key focus on ensuring the public post-secondary system remains affordable and accessible for students in every corner of our province, while ensuring sustainability for institutions, efficiency in its use of public resources, and alignment with economic priorities.""Everything related to governance, operations, and administration is in scope for the review, in order to ensure we do not limit ourselves in exploring the best options available to us," Sunner added.BC currently has a projected $11.2 billion deficit, with that number expected to rise in Fiscal Year 2026-27. With that in mind, many have questioned whether spending more on anything is wise. When it comes injecting more money into post-secondary education, both Sunner and students said it should be seen as an investment."Education is the foundation of opportunity," Sunner said. "Government has been supporting post-secondary institutions through several measures to help address financial pressures, including increasing operating grants to post-secondary institutions by $1.2 billion since 2016-17."."Post-secondary education is one of the most important things to fund if you want solutions to other issues the province is facing," Yi-Kieran argued. "We have a shortage of healthcare workers, nurses, doctors — post-secondary education is important in making sure we're hiring a trained workforce."Yi-Kieran noted that while not having a well-funded post-secondary education system might "save a few dollars in the short-term," governments are essentially just "moving the issues down the line.""It's not gonna lead to a stronger BC, a stronger economy 10 years from now," they warned.