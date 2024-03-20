News

Students worried about Hoopla cancellation called 'leaders' in Sask legislature

Callie Klemenz and her teammates with the Vanier Spirits in Moose Jaw were at the Saskatchewan Legislature March 19 to plead for Hoopla to take place.
Callie Klemenz and her teammates with the Vanier Spirits in Moose Jaw were at the Saskatchewan Legislature March 19 to plead for Hoopla to take place.Lee Harding
Loading content, please wait...
Saskatchewan Teachers Federation
Moose Jaw
Jeremy Cockrill
Matt Love
Preeceville
sakpoli
Hoopla

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news