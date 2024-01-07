STUDY: Canadians have more ‘pressing’ problems than pharmacare

In-house research from the Privy Council obtained by Blacklock’s Reporter shows Canadians have more “pressing issues” surrounding healthcare than pharmacare. The results indicated Canadians “believed there were more pressing issues facing the health care system at present” and are indifferent to the idea of a universal public prescription drug insurance. Participants "expressed doubts about the feasibility of such a program being implemented in the near future,” the report said, describing the “wide range” of other problems Canadians see in health care including “long wait times in accessing emergency care, a perceived shortage of doctors and nurses, a lack of family doctors, increased burnout among medical professionals and a widespread dearth of mental health services.”The poll, carried out by Toronto pollster Strategic Counsel under a $814,741 contract with the Privy Council, was conducted prior to Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government’s pact with coalition counterpart NDP leader Jagmeet Singh to pass a pharmacare bill by December 31 — which Cabinet reneged on. The pharmacare bill was clutch in keeping the coalition intact until 2025. “It’s part of our agreement so if they didn’t do that they would be breaking the deal,” Singh said at the time.The research reports are dated June 12 and July 10, four months before cabinet reneged on a written agreement with the New Democrats’ Singh to pass the pharmacare bill, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. Most participants, from focus groups in BC, Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick, “indicated they would be less likely to support this program in the event it led to higher or new taxation or increased the federal deficit.”“Asked specifically about the cost of prescription drugs, few felt this to be a significant issue at present,” researchers wrote. “Describing the current state of prescription drug coverage in Canada, a large number were of the impression these were affordable in most cases."“Many commented Canadians typically received coverage in this area through their employers while a few were of the impression these costs could be claimed on one’s annual tax returns,” said the Privy Council reports, Continuous Qualitative Data Collection Of Canadians’ Views.