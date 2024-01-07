News

STUDY: Female tears found to be antidote for male aggression

Female tears found to be antidote for male aggression
Female tears found to be antidote for male aggressionCourtesy New Atlas
Loading content, please wait...
Researchers
male aggression
Female tears
Weizmann Institute of Science
PLOS Biology
Brain Sciences Department
American Association for the Advancement of Science
participants

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news