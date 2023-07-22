Most Canadians have air conditioners in their homes, according to Statistics Canada.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, this information comes from the first national survey of its kind, which was done due to concerns about climate change.
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Most Canadians have air conditioners in their homes, according to Statistics Canada.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, this information comes from the first national survey of its kind, which was done due to concerns about climate change.
“This study is the first to quantify air conditioning prevalence in Canada at the personal level,” said the report The Prevalence of Household Air Conditioning in Canada.
“The results of this study may inform health policies and climate change adaptation strategies that aim to identify populations with high risks of heat-related mortality or morbidity and low access to household air conditioning.”
According to researchers, 61% of Canadians who participated in the Community Health Survey reported having air conditioners in their homes.
However, this national rate was influenced by Ontario's high usage of air conditioners.
“Air conditioning was more common in regions with humid climates, i.e. Ontario and Québec, whereas air conditioning was less common in regions with more moderate climates, i.e. British Columbia,” wrote analysts.
In Ontario, 85% of residents said they had home air conditioning compared to 58% in Québec, 50% in the Prairie provinces, 38% in Atlantic provinces, and 32% in British Columbia.
“There is a limited understanding of national level air conditioning rates and if, and how, the prevalence of air conditioning varies by geography,” said Air Conditioning.
“Air conditioning is one of the most effective approaches for reducing the health impacts of heat exposure,” wrote StatsCan.
“However, few studies have measured the prevalence of household air conditioning in Canada.”
“679 deaths occurred in British Columbia during the 2021 heat dome in Western North America,” wrote researchers.
“In addition to mortality, short and long-term heat exposure can lead to a variety of heat-related illnesses and outcomes including heat stroke.”
In 2020, the department of Environment warned that extreme heat could become a dangerous threat in Canada.
“Longer and warmer heat waves due to climate change, an aging population and growing urbanization are trends that could see an increase in the number of deaths from heat waves,” said a department notice.
“Canadians understand it is prudent to prepare for these impacts but need the tools,” said the notice Content Gathering of Climate Change Adaptation Case Studies in Canada.
“Projections indicate climate change will result in longer days of extreme heat.”
However, federal data showed more Canadians die in winter than in summer.
A 2018 StatsCan report Mortality Overview 2014 to 2016 concluded death rates in winter months were 14% higher on average due to accidents, influenza and freezing to death.
Figures excluded other winter occurrences like fatal heart attacks while shovelling snow.
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(2) comments
We also have heat in our homes, Canada is Hot in the summer and cold in the winter, so ya, I got a furnace and I got A/C.
[thumbup]. You speak absolute truth.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.