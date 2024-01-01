Study finds Asians most likely to be homeowners in Canada

Statistics Canada reported Chinese Canadians and Filipinos were more likely to be homeowners compared to Arab Canadians or black people. According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the report did not provide a specific reason for this discrepancy.“The 2021 Census showed certain groups, specifically the Chinese, Southeast Asian and South Asian populations, had the highest homeownership rates,” said a StatsCan report. “In contrast, Arab, black and Latin American populations were the least likely to live in a dwelling owned by themselves or a co-resident.”Researchers said they could not account for “disparities in homeownership rates across racialized groups.” The study theorized higher ownership rates for some groups “could result from greater intergenerational co-residence” that allowed adult children to save while living with their parents.“When co-residence with parents is possible, adult children can accumulate savings to enter the housing market,” said the report The Housing Trajectories of Canadian-Born Racialized Population Groups. “For South Asian, Chinese and Filipino people, their very high ownership matched their very high rates of living in the parental home.”“Black and Latin American people had lower homeownership rates regardless of whether they were living with their parents,” wrote researchers. They did not elaborate. “Some of the observed differences in ownership rates may be attributable to variation in sociodemographic characteristics, geographic location and family income.” This report followed a 2022 study by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), which revealed individuals of Chinese ethnicity, including new immigrants and longtime citizens, owned some of Canada's most expensive real estate.“A key first step to eliminating discrimination in housing is knowing what housing outcome inequalities exist,” said the report Property Values Vary Significantly by Race.The figures showed property values for homes owned by individuals of Chinese ethnicity were consistently higher than those owned by white residents. The property values were approximately $1 million for new Chinese immigrants and $944,000 for Canadian citizens of Chinese ancestry, while they were significantly lower at $433,000 for Canadian-born white individuals.“Further research is needed to understand what explains these results,” said Property Values. Findings were based on Census questionnaires.Data showed among Canadians who owned a home, property values averaged $330,000 for indigenous people, $466,000 for blacks, $467,000 for Latin homeowners, $510,000 for Arab Canadians, $513,000 for Filipinos, $780,000 for Japanese homeowners, $795,000 for Koreans and $839,000 for West Asians.“One explanation for the white and indigenous groups having low overall average house prices is their higher representation outside of large census metropolitan areas,” wrote CMHC. It said a “large difference in house prices” between city and country markets was key.