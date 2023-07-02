Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Calgary was crowned as the best location in Canada to see UFOs, with 47 sightings logged in 2021-2022, according to a study conducted by Ontario Casinos.
Calgary residents reported seeing objects such as glowing items, long lines of white lights, and pulsating orbs in the sky, according to the study.
Gatineau, QC, came in second place (45 sightings). This was followed by a three-way tie between Montreal, Toronto, and Edmonton (35).
The study said Ontario is the most common province to spot UFOs, with 432 sightings in 2021-2022. This accounted for 29% of sightings.
Subsequent to Ontario was Quebec (383). This was followed by British Columbia (208), Alberta (160), and Nova Scotia (109).
Yukon is the least likely to see UFOs (one). Given it has a smaller population than the provinces in the top three, that's unsurprising.
The study acknowledged certain months are better for UFO sightings than others. It said August is the best month for spotting UFOs in Canada (240).
That accounted for 16% of sightings. There are warmer temperatures in August, so people are more likely to spend time outside.
May came in second place (220). After that was September (149), October (141), and June (138).
People were least likely to spot UFOs in the sky in winter, with 4% of all sightings happening between December and February.
Given UFO sightings include reports of flashing lights or glowing orbs in the sky, the study said it makes sense the most common time of day to see them is after dark. The most common time to see a UFO in Canada is 10 p.m. (45).
After that is 11 p.m. (39). Closely following were 9:45 p.m. (38), 9 p.m. (34), and 9:30 p.m. (27).
It's important to note UFO sightings have occurred at all times of the day in Canada.
St. Paul, AB, proposed the world’s first UFO landing pad in 1967.
The Canadian government responded to this proposal by declaring St. Paul the Centennial Capital of Canada.
Former St. Paul mayor Paul Langevin opened an adjacent UFO tourist information centre to welcome visitors in 1990.
The United States Congress held a hearing in 2022 on UFOs and the threats they pose to national security, which included new footage of what might be alien spacecraft.
“We are attempting to explain what may be natural phenomenon, or sensory phenomenon, or legitimate counterintelligence threats to places where we have bases or platforms,” said Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence Ronald Moultrie.
“Hopefully, if we get more information out there, we’ll start to lessen the impact of some of those spurious reports.”
(3) comments
It would interesting and likely quite instructive to see the correlation between UFO sightings and drug use in these various locations. I suspect a strong correlation.
The US has this technology for a long time now. UFO's, US made can frequently be seen. Start researching everything. They want to keep us ignorant, so as to control us more successfully. Helena Guenther
The 'truth' about aliens on planet earth is out there. Paul Hellyer (one of Canada's former Liberal Defense Ministers) told us so.
I watched the 'X-Files' faithfully......and believed everything the show told me (sarcasm).
I'm waiting for the episode that explains how to get rid of the stupid and creeps among us.
