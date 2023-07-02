UFO sighting

Here is one picture the Martine family was able to take of the flying object that hovered over their cattle fields.

 Courtesy Sam Martine

Calgary was crowned as the best location in Canada to see UFOs, with 47 sightings logged in 2021-2022, according to a study conducted by Ontario Casinos. 

Calgary residents reported seeing objects such as glowing items, long lines of white lights, and pulsating orbs in the sky, according to the study. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

BryanLumsden2003

It would interesting and likely quite instructive to see the correlation between UFO sightings and drug use in these various locations. I suspect a strong correlation.

guest1226

The US has this technology for a long time now. UFO's, US made can frequently be seen. Start researching everything. They want to keep us ignorant, so as to control us more successfully. Helena Guenther

guest50

The 'truth' about aliens on planet earth is out there. Paul Hellyer (one of Canada's former Liberal Defense Ministers) told us so.

I watched the 'X-Files' faithfully......and believed everything the show told me (sarcasm).

I'm waiting for the episode that explains how to get rid of the stupid and creeps among us.

